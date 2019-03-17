Lok Sabha elections: Congress releases fourth list of 27 candidates

New Delhi, Mar 16: The Congress on Saturday released fourth list of 27 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The fourth list has some prominent names like Shashi Tharoor and Nabam Tuki.

The fourth list released by the Congress has names of candidates for twelve Lok Sabha seats in Kerala, seven in Uttar Pradesh, five in Chhattisgarh, two in Arunachal Pradesh and one in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The Congress on Friday released its third list of 18 candidates which has names of prominent leaders such as Sushmita Dev, Gaurav Gogoi and Mukul Sangma for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Here is Congress' fourth list for Lok Sabha elections 2019:

Congress releases fourth list of 27 candidates (12 Kerala, 7 Uttar Pradesh, 5 Chhattisgarh, 2 Arunachal Pradesh and 1 Andaman & Nicobar islands) for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. pic.twitter.com/E47vi4a8mt — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2019

With fourth list, the Congress has thus far announced 35 candidate for politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh is politically the most important state for Lok Sabha elections as the state sends 80 MPs to the Lower House. Winning 71 out of the 80 seats in previous general elections was one of the important factors which propelled the BJP to power in 2014. The Congress could just win 2 seats in UP in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A high octane political battle is on the cards in UP and the state will vote on different dates over the 40 days beginning April 11. UP will vote on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 and May 6, 12 and 19.