    Amethi, Mar 28: Congress General Secretary (East UP) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is campaigning in Amethi, said she was ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections if the party leadership wanted. She, however, said that no decision has been made yet, with the election just a fortnight away.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: Will contest If Cong asks me, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Speaking t reporters, Gandhi said,''I haven't decided on whether to contest elections or not, but if the party wants me to contest elections, I will.''

    When pressed a little further, she said, "Why not? Even you can. If my party wants me to contest polls then I will definitely do so."

    On UP CM saying Rahul and Priyanka remember temples only during elections, Gandhi said,'' How does he know where I go and when? How does he know I don't go during non-election time?.''

    Priyanka Gandhi, who was given charge of the party's campaign in east UP in January, was earlier speculated to contest from Rae Bareli as she has extensively campaigned for her mother Sonia Gandhi there previously. But Sonia Gandhi has decided to contest the elections again, ending rumours of her retirement from active politics.

    amethi congress lok sabha elections 2019 narendra modi priyanka gandhi rae bareli rahul gandhi sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 1:18 [IST]
