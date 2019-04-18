  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Azamgarh

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Apr 18: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination from the Azamgarh constituency on Thursday.

    He is expected to address a public gathering in Baitholi village along Azamgarh-Mau highway. Azamgarh is currently being represented by SP patriarch and Akhilesh's father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Lok Sabha elections 2019: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Azamgarh today
    Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

    Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as "Nirahua" against Akhilesh Yadav. In his maiden contest, Nirahua will be up against a political heavyweight.

    Also Read | Govts come and go but Jawans stay at Border, Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP

    The reins of power in Azamgarh have shuffled between the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party since 1996. Mulayam Singh Yadav won from Azamgarh in 2014, amid a strong 'Modi wave' by over 63,000 votes against the BJP's Ramakant Yadav. He also won the Mainpuri seat in 2014 by a margin of about 3.5 lakh votes but later resigned from it to retain Azamgarh.

    The Samajwadi Party is in alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections.

    Voting in eight Lok Sabha seats - Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Fatehpur Sikri, Nagina, Amroha, Mathura, Agra- are underway in Uttar Pradesh. The seven-phase Lok Sabha battle will culminate with the counting of votes on May 23.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AKHILESH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    akhilesh yadav nomination lok sabha elections 2019 samajwadi party

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue