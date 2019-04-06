  • search
    Lok Sabha elections 2019: ITBP soldiers cast first vote from Arunachal Pradesh

    New Delhi, Apr 06: The first vote for the Lok Sabha elections 2019 has been cast from service voters on 5 April at Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh.

    DIG Sudhakar Natarajan, head of ATS Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on the eastern tip of the North-East cast the first vote from Animal Training School (ATC) ITBP Lohitpur to many constituencies in India.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    There are around 30 lakh service voters who will cast their votes through service voter facility including Defence and paramilitary forces.

    A person who is in the Armed Forces of India, or belongs to the Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBF; GREF in Border Road Organisation; Central Industrial Security Force or is employed under the Indian government in a post outside the country or is a member of the Armed Police Force of a state and serving outside the state can enroll as a service voter.

    The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, beginning from April 11. The polls will conclude on May 19 and results will be declared four days later on May 23.

