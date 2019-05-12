Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhis oldest voter, Bachan Singh at 111, casts his vote

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 12: 111-year-old Bachan Singh feels even a single vote should not be wasted as Delhis oldest voter exercise his franchise on Sunday in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Election Commission officers came to Singhs house to invite him to vote in the sixth phase of national elections. The poll commission will also provide him with pick and drop facility.

Talking about the visit, Singhs daughter-in-law said, "He felt very nice. They talked to him and asked him many questions. They gave him a certificate, a bouquet, and a mug."

Describing how her father-in-law religiously votes every election, she said, "Previously he used his cycle to go and cast his vote with his wife. He has only stopped using his cycle 2-3 years ago as weakness overpowered him. Even if the kids would go to vote later in the day, he would himself take out his cycle and go to vote early in the morning."

His grandson Gulchand Singh said, "He always used to tell us to go vote. He made sure that no vote in our family is wasted."

Bachan Singh, a native of Lalpura in Punjab, lives as well as preaches the motto even a single vote should be wasted.

All seven seats of the national capital Delhi vote on May 12 in the sixth phase of national elections.