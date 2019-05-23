Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: KCR offers prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala
New Delhi, May 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and several of his family members offered prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirumala early Monday morning.KCR and his family was welcomed here by officials of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD). Special achirvachanams were performed by the priests here.
KCR is also scheduled to make a number of other visits to temples. Later on Monday, he is scheduled to visit Vijaywada where he will go the the Temple of Kanakadurga.
Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar on Sunday and sought her blessings after the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Sunday. Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence
