Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: KCR offers prayers to Lord Balaji in Tirumala

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 27: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) and several of his family members offered prayers to Lord Balaji at Tirumala early Monday morning.KCR and his family was welcomed here by officials of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD). Special achirvachanams were performed by the priests here.

KCR is also scheduled to make a number of other visits to temples. Later on Monday, he is scheduled to visit Vijaywada where he will go the the Temple of Kanakadurga.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to his mother in Gandhinagar on Sunday and sought her blessings after the BJP's massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

YSR Congress Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Y S Jaganmohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here on Sunday. Reddy, whose party stormed to power on Thursday with a landslide victory in assembly polls, discussed the issues of special category status to Andhra Pradesh and the state's financial situation and sought central funds during the meeting with Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the updates LIVE:

#WATCH: Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today. pic.twitter.com/DyBWMudFEi — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019 Artists perform in Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city today. PM Modi defeated his Samajwadi Party (SP) rival Shalini Yadav by a margin of over 4.80 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi. The BJP, which had won 282 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, managed to increase its tally and notched up 303 seats in the 2019 elections. After the ''darshan'' and ''puja'' at Kashi Vishwanath temple, the Prime Minister is scheduled to address the BJP workers at Deendayal Hastkala Sankul. PM Modi is expected to visit the famous temple in Varanasi at around 10 am. He is also expected to hold a five-kilometre-long roadshow in the constituency to celebrate his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Preparations are going on in full swing in Varanasi ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency today after getting a landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Banners have been put at various places in the city featuring photographs of PM Modi. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family visit Lord Balaji in Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/CpDNC0ueTx — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family visit Lord Balaji in Tirumala. Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019 Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. pic.twitter.com/7ommYJHrfD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 27, 2019 Varanasi all decked up as preparations are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits his parliamentary constituency today. Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting to be held on May 29 in Bengaluru

