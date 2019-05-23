Lok Sabha election result: Prakash Raj trailing from Bengaluru Central

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, May 23: Actor turned politician Prakash Raj, who is contesting from Bengaluru Central as an independent candidate, was said to be trailing, as per the latest updates available.

Raj is taking on BJP's PC Mohan and Congress' Rizwan Arshad. As per News18-IPSOS survey, PC Mohan is likely to win and retain the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency.

PC Mohan of the BJP is the sitting MP from Bangalore-Central Lok Sabha Constituency. BJP has been winning the seat since 2009 when it came into existence after the delimitation of 2008.

In 2014 General Election, PC Mohan had defeated Rizwan Arshad of Congress with a margin of 1,37,500 votes. He obtained 51.8 per cent of the overall votes. In 2009 General Election, PC Mohan had defeated HT Sangliana of Congress with a margin of 35,218 votes. He obtained 40.2 per cent of the overall votes.

The leads are as per 8.30 am on May 23.