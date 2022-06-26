Lok Sabha, assembly bypolls results Live updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

Akhilesh Yadav resigns from Lok Sabha after being elected as UP MLA

India

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Jun 26: Polling was by and large peaceful in the bypolls for three Lok Sabha and seven assembly seats spread across five states and Delhi on Thursday barring an incident of stabbing of a policeman in Tripura.

The three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls were Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. The seven assembly seats were: Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

Votes will be counted on June 26.

The three Lok Sabha seats are Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh -- vacated by Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and Mohd Azam Khan respectively after winning the assembly polls -- and Sangrur in Punjab vacated by Bhagwant Mann who became the chief minister of the state after the Aam Aadmi Party won the recently-held assembly polls.