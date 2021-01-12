Lohri 2021: Date, wishes, quotes and significance of the day

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 12: Lohri, a popular harvest festival, is commemorated a day before Makar Sankranti on January 13. The festival is a celebration to mark the end of peak and harsh winter. People get together with community members and light bonfire to give a warm welcome to the longer and warmer days on this day.

Lohri day is decided based on the Hindu calendar. It is celebrated mainly in the northern states of India by people of Hindu and Sikh faith.

Significance of Lohri

Lohri marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of the harvest season of Rabi crops in Punjab. It is celebrated to pray for a good harvest cropping season. According to some beliefs, Lohri is considered to be Holika's sister who, along with Bhakt Prahlad, survived the fire while other beliefs also say that the festival was named after Loi, the name of saint Kabir's wife. That is why people ignite a bonfire to mark Lohri celebration every year

Whatsapp, Facebook wishes, quotes and messages on Lohri

May this Lohri bring opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turning all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into great achievements. Happy Lohri!

In softly glowing candlelight, may all your dreams come true. Every star of every night brings luck & joy to you. Wish you and your family a very Happy Lohri.

Sardi ki thartharahat mein,moongfali, rewari aur gur ki mithas ke saath, Lohri mubaarak ho aapko dosti aur rishtey ki garmahat ke saath.

Wish that the warmth of the bonfire, the sweetness of gud and rewari on Lohri remain with you forever. Happy Lohri!

Lohri ki aag mein dehan ho saare gam... Khushiyaan aayein aap ke jeevan mein hardam...Happy Lohri!

Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love always.