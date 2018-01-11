Locking the stable after horses have bolted: Chidambaram on Aadhaar Virtual ID

In a scathing attack on the new security layer announced by the UIDAI, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram stated that said it was like locking the stable door after the horses have bolted.

The former finance minister was implying that the Modi government took the decision too late.

"Under compulsion, millions of persons have already shared Aadhaar number with many service providers. The new security layer is like locking the stable after horses have bolted," tweeted Chidambaram on Thursday.

The reaction by the Congress leader came after reports that Aadhaar plans to add a fresh security layer with a 16 digit 'Virtual ID'.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on Wednesday announced a new two-layer system to strengthen the security of Aadhaar number holders which would do away with the need to share the unique ID for verification purposes. This comes after a Tribune exposed a breach in the Aadhaar database.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari had on Wednesday maintained that Aadhaar had become a tool for state surveillance of individuals.

"Aadhaar commenced to enable RESIDENTS of India to access basic services thru an identity. Not designed to be a TOOL for big brother state to spy/ surveil & police people online & offline. That is what it has become. Classical Case of dual uses of Technology (sic)," said Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari in a tweet earlier in the day.

He went on to question the need to verify the Aadhar number on every occasion that it is used, thereby defeating the original objective of being a convenience to people.

OneIndia News