Will Karnataka impose fresh curbs amid fear of Covid 4th wave? Here’s what CM Bommai has to say

Lockdown in Maharashtra? Mumbai sees Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 231% rise in May

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 01: The intensive care units in government Covid-19 hospitals in Mumbai have again started seeing surge in admissions with the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, according to reports. The recent surge has also led to private facilities to allocate beds for Covid patients.

The hospitalizations due to Covid-19 have increased by 231% in May over April. Notably, until Monday, the city saw 215 admissions to hospitals, which is up from 65 in April.

The state health department has revealed that the has witnessed a more than 200% increase in the number of Covid cases reported in May as compared to the cases reported in April.

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the daily cases this month compared to April. The metropolis had reported cases in three digits on 27 days this month.

Mumbai logged a total of 5,979 cases in May, as against 1,822 cases in April, while it reported only three deaths this month compared to four fatalities in April.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 506 fresh infections and zero deaths. With 8,139 tests being conducted, the test positivity rate (TPR) jumped to over 6%.

Of the 506 cases, 489 or 97% are asymptomatic, while 17 needed hospitalisation. About 0.37% of the 24,472 beds reserved for Covid are currently occupied.

With monsoon around the corner, the civic body is expecting a rapid rise in symptomatic cases in the city, authorities said on Tuesday.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, June 1, 2022, 15:57 [IST]