Covid-19 spike: Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, April 15: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that weekend curfew would be imposed in the national capital to curb cases of COVID-19.

Speaking to mediapersons, Kejriwal declared, "There is no shortage of beds in hospitals in Delhi. According to the latest data, more than 5,000 beds are available."

Kejriwal announced that gyms, malls and spas would be closed.

The measures came after Arvind Kejriwal met with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal earlier on Thursday.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic -- 8,593 cases -- was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

Reeling under the fourth wave of COVID-19, the national capital on Tuesday had recorded 13,468 cases and 81 deaths due to the infection, giving it the dubious distinction of being the worst-affected city in the county.

On Tuesday, the positivity rate rose to 13.14 percent from 12.44 percent a day ago.