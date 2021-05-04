Bihar announces Covid-19 restrictions: All you need to know

Lockdown in Bihar till May 15 amid COVID-19 surge

New Delhi, May 04: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that Bihar willl go into a lockdown till May 15 amid COVID-19 surge. The decision was taken after consultations with cabinet minister and other senior officials.

The Crisis Management Group has been ordered to release the guidelines related to lockdown by today evening.

The Patna High Court on Monday said that a statewide lockdown is urgently needed to control the COVID situation.

"It has been emerging that the state government is heading toward total failure. There is no action plan in the context of an uncontrollable surge of corona infection in Bihar. Whatever plan you have submitted, it's not up to the mark and no effective steps have been taken. Despite repeated orders you are not doing anything, Everything is an eyewash", the court observed.

The bench, which is monitoring the situation on a daily basis asserted that the Nitish government must either impose a lockdown or it will have to pass an appropriate order.