Lockdown 4.0 a more decentralised one

    New Delhi, May 18: The fourth phase of the lockdown is a decentralised one, with the states getting more say.

    The earlier phase of the lockdown did not give much space for the economic activity and this was flagged by several Chief Ministers. There are no minute to minute details in the existing phase of the lockdown. There are broader guidelines such as bar on metros, religious activities, schools etc.

    The Centre has come out with a clear list of what is prohibited and what is not. The curfew between 7 pm to 7 am would remain in force. This would apply uniformly across the nation, irrespective of the zones.

    The states have been given more powers to choose the appropriate administrative unit to define the parameters of the zones. While this is a welcome move, there is also the risk of some states misreporting information relating to the number of COVID-19 cases. However a Union Home Ministry official tells OneIndia that they will need to trust the states on this matter.

    Story first published: Monday, May 18, 2020, 7:56 [IST]
