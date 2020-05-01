  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lockdown 3.0: Taxis, app-based cabs to ply with limited passengers in orange zones

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 01: As the Center extended the nationwide lockdown on Friday for two more weeks i.e, till May 17, the lockdown will be implemented more stringent restriction.

    To faciliate the lockdown and to allow some easing of restrictions, the country has been divided into three zones i.e. Red Zone, Orange Zone and Green Zone.

    Lockdown 3.0: Taxis, app-based cabs to ply with limited passengers in orange zones

    In the Orange Zones however, in addition to activities permitted in Red Zone, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.

    While the Centre had, reiterated that no individual would be allowed to move for non-essential purposes beyond the specified time frame, it has now given authorities permission to invoke prohibitory orders to curb the movement of people.

    According to the new guidelines by the home ministry, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm and 7 am during the lockdown. Any movement of people by air, rail and road will be allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the MHA during lockdown.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus zones

    Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 20:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X