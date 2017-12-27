Local train derails in Chennai, suburban rail services hit

Posted By: PTI
Chennai, December 27:  Following a derailment at Avadi suburban train services in Chennai operating from Moore market complex (MMC) on Wednesday suffered cancellation.

Local train derails in Chennai, suburban rail services hit (Representative image)
Two coaches of a local train (Moore Market-Pattabiram) derailed at Avadi station late last night, but "no injury or casualty was reported as the train was empty," Southern Railway officials said.

Chennai Division Railway Officers rushed to the spot and started restoration efforts, following which the two coaches were "rerailed" early this morning, they added. "Restoration of track is in progress at the site," they said.

Subsequently, "suburban train traffic is affected" and local services including those plying between Chennai-Sullurpetah and Arakkonam-Tirupati have been cancelled, they said.

However, some Passenger Specials from MMC were being operated in 30 minutes interval and the suburban train traffic is expected to gradually normalise today, they added.

