    Loan availability among needs of the Punjab voter

    New Delhi, May 04: The Punjab Survey 2018 shows that Better Employment Opportunities (51.70%), Agriculture Loan Availability (33.85%) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (31.39%) are the top three voters' priorities in overall Punjab.

    The performance of the government on all top three voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (1.97 on a scale of 5), Agriculture Loan Availability (1.82) and Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.85) was rated as Below Average.

    In rural Punjab, top most voters' priorities were Agriculture Loan Availability (60%), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (55%) and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (49%) says an Association for Democratic Reforms survey.

    The performance of the government on rural voters' priorities of Agriculture Loan Availability (1.82 on a scale of 5), Higher Price Realization for Farm Products (1.85) and Agriculture Subsidy for Seeds/Fertilisers (1.96) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Availability of Water for Agriculture (1.7) and Better Employment Opportunities (1.93) in rural Punjab.

    For the urban voters in Punjab, the top most priorities were Better Employment Opportunities (57%), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (49%) and Water and Air Pollution (45%).

    The performance of the government on urban voters' priorities of Better Employment Opportunities (2.02), Better Hospitals/Primary Healthcare Centres (2.00) and Water and Air Pollution (1.82) was rated as Below Average.

    In addition, the government has performed poorly on Traffic Congestion (1.67) and Better Roads (1.7) in urban Punjab.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 14:16 [IST]
