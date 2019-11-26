  • search
    Live telecast of Maharashtra Floor Test: Highlights of SC order

    By PTI
    New Delhi, Nov 26: The following are the highlights of the Supreme Court''s Tuesday order, in which it said floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to prove his majority in the House will be conducted on Wednesday.

    Maharashtra Governor to ensure that floor test be held on November 27.

    Live telecast of Maharashtra Floor Test: Highlights of SC order
    Pro­tem Speaker shall be solely appointed for the aforesaid agenda immediately.

    All elected members shall take oath on November 27, which should be completed before 5 pm.

    Immediately thereafter, the Pro­tem Speaker shall conduct the floor test in order to ascertain whether Fadnavis has the majority, and these proceedings shall be conducted in accordance with law.

    Floor test will not be conducted by secret ballot.

    Proceedings have to be live telecast and appropriate arrangements are to be made to ensure the same.

    SC says undemocratic and illegal practices within the political arena should be curtailed.

    SC says if the floor test is delayed there is a possibility of horse trading and it becomes incumbent upon the court to act to protect democratic values.

    Eight-weeks-time granted to Centre and others to file their replies on the plea of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor''s decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister.

    maharashtra floor test supreme court

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 26, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
