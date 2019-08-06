LIVE: One of the tallest woman leaders of Indian politics Sushma Swaraj cremated
New Delhi, Aug 06: Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday evening dueto a heart attack, would be cremated shortly. Her mortal remains were first kept at her home for the people who wanted to pay tributes till 12 noon today. From 12 - 3 pm, her remains were kept at the BJP headquarters. Here pyre would be lit anytime now.
Her body will be kept at the BJP headquarters from 12 noon onwards. She would be cremated at 3 pm.
Stay tuned for the LIVE updates:
Aug 7, 2019 4:32 PM
Former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on Tuesday evening due to a heart attack, was cremated on Wednesday. Her mortal remains were first kept at her home for the people who wanted to pay tributes till 12 noon today. From 12 - 3 pm, her remains were kept at the BJP headquarters. She was cremated at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi.
Aug 7, 2019 4:27 PM
Sushma Swaraj cremated at the electric crematorium.
Aug 7, 2019 4:27 PM
The former External Affairs Minister accorded state honours.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay is sitting to the right of PM Modi while LK Advani is sitting to the left. Profound grief clearly visible on the faces of the people at the crematorium.
Aug 7, 2019 4:15 PM
Expressing profound grief, Amit Shah earlier today said this: The untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj had left him as well as millions of party workers and her admirers in a state of shock, Union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah said on Wednesday, as he remembered the departed leader's stints in various positions in the opposition and in different governments. Speaking to reporters after paying his last respects to Swaraj at her residence here, Shah said as the external affairs minister in the first term of the Narendra Modi government, Swaraj had enhanced the country's reputation across the world and her death had left a void which would be hard to fill.
Aug 7, 2019 4:14 PM
Sushma Swaraj's body is now being taken away for cremation.
Aug 7, 2019 4:13 PM
Former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu pay their last tribute to Sushma Swaraj.
Aug 7, 2019 4:09 PM
PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah and LS Speaker Om Birla have paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj. Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also present at Lodhi crematorium for the last rites of Sushma Swaraj. BJP Veteran LK Advani lays the wreath at his protege. Earlier today, he had said, "I am deeply distressed at the untimely demise of one of my closest colleagues, Sushma Swaraj ji.”
Aug 7, 2019 4:01 PM
Aug 7, 2019 3:55 PM
Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, performs her last rites
Aug 7, 2019 3:54 PM
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remains reach Lodhi Crematorium. PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and former Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay along with many other emminent leaders present at Lodhi crematorium.
Aug 7, 2019 3:31 PM
A short while ago, Bansuri Swaraj and Swaraj Kaushal, daughter and husband of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, salute as the state honours are accorded to the late leaders.
Aug 7, 2019 3:29 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi for the last rites.
Aug 7, 2019 3:29 PM
BJP leaders and union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, S Jaishankar and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are present.
Aug 7, 2019 3:29 PM
Mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj are being taken away from BJP Headquarters to the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi.
Aug 7, 2019 3:20 PM
Last rites of our senior leader and India's former External Affairs Minister Smt. Sushma Swaraj. https://t.co/XoaMgbCemN
Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders give shoulder to mortal remains of Sushma Swaraj.
Aug 7, 2019 3:18 PM
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrapped in tricolour at BJP headquarters in Delhi being taken to Lodhi crematorium in Delhi.
Aug 7, 2019 3:17 PM
I offer my prayers & my condolences at this difficult time. Sushma Swaraj enjoyed immense respect for her compassionate concern for people&her friendly demeanour. In devoting herself to service of others, she led a very meaningful life, says Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama.
Aug 7, 2019 2:55 PM
Today, the US Mission to India mourns the passing of Sushma Swaraj. Minister Swaraj was greatly respected & viewed as an outstanding representative of the Indian people, both at home and abroad, condolence message by US Embassy in Delhi.
Aug 7, 2019 2:54 PM
RSS condolence message: She was an ideal worker, skillful, capable and effective as minister. She would remain etched in our memories forever.
Aug 7, 2019 2:50 PM
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on #SushmaSwaraj: She was happy with the recent historic development in the nation, as she expressed before she left us. We express condolences to her family in this moment of grief. pic.twitter.com/y0Fbqirk8X
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on #SushmaSwaraj:
Aug 7, 2019 1:57 PM
Sushma Swaraj's mortal remain would be kept at the BJP headquarters till 3 pm. Top leaders of the party, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, pay homage to the veteran leader.
Aug 7, 2019 1:51 PM
Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. In his condolence message, Singh said Swaraj was a brave and a visionary leader who always remained available to help the people. "Deeply shocked and saddened to know about the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members, may God give them strength to bear this loss," Gehlot tweeted. Raje said she had lost her elder sister and it was difficult to describe the "shocking news" of Swaraj's demise in words. "Her demise is irreparable loss for not only BJP, but for the country. She was a kind hearted, candid, honest person," Raje, who is also the BJP vice president, said in her condolence message. Pilot said she was an able administrator, articulate speaker and a good human being. "Deeply saddened to learn of Sushma Ji's passing away. I had worked with her in 2004 during the 14th Lok Sabha on the standing committee of home," Pilot posted on Twitter. "Despite being in a different party, she always had my highest respect. We will all miss her presence."
Aug 7, 2019 1:45 PM
NCP chief Sharad Pawar expressed his grief yesterday. Sharad Pawar on Tuesday expressed shock over the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. "Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me `Sharad Bhau'," Pawar tweeted. "We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person," Pawar tweeted. Swaraj (67) passed away in Delhi on Tuesday night.
Aug 7, 2019 1:39 PM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister pays tribute to former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj at party headquarters.
Aug 7, 2019 1:35 PM
I was shocked to hear about the sudden demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. I have fond memories of my association with her when she was Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha," former prime minister Manmohan Singh said in his condolence message.
The former prime minister said Swaraj was highly respected by everybody irrespective of party lines.
"She was a great Parliamentarian and exceptionally talented Minister of the Union Government. In her death our country has lost a respected and dedicated leader," he said.
Singh had earlier visited Swaraj's residence and paid his last respects.
Aug 7, 2019 1:34 PM
I owe you Re 1, Sushma told India’s ICJ lawyer Salve, hours before death (Click on the image below to read full story)
For senior counsel Harish Salve who fought the Kulbhushan Jadhav case for India in the International Court of Justice, the death os Sushma Swaraj came as a shocker. He said that he had spoken to her at 8.45 pm on Tuesday and she sounded absolutely fine. She even told me that I had to collect the Re 1 fee which I had decided to charge to fight the case. It is a personal loss for me and the entire country, he also said.
Three hours before news of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj demise broke, she had tweeted thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," she said in her last tweet.
प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime.
