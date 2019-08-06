LIVE: One of the tallest woman leaders of Indian politics Sushma Swaraj cremated

Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. In his condolence message, Singh said Swaraj was a brave and a visionary leader who always remained available to help the people. "Deeply shocked and saddened to know about the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj ji. My heartfelt condolences to her family members, may God give them strength to bear this loss," Gehlot tweeted. Raje said she had lost her elder sister and it was difficult to describe the "shocking news" of Swaraj's demise in words. "Her demise is irreparable loss for not only BJP, but for the country. She was a kind hearted, candid, honest person," Raje, who is also the BJP vice president, said in her condolence message. Pilot said she was an able administrator, articulate speaker and a good human being. "Deeply saddened to learn of Sushma Ji's passing away. I had worked with her in 2004 during the 14th Lok Sabha on the standing committee of home," Pilot posted on Twitter. "Despite being in a different party, she always had my highest respect. We will all miss her presence."