LIVE: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar

    New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

    PM Narendra Modis mother Heeraben passes away at 100 in Ahmedabad

    A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise."

    A glorious century rests at God's feet," Modi said in a tweet.

    Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

    Catch all the Live updates here

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:05 AM, 30 Dec
    Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben. “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,” Thakur said. “May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet,” the minister said.
    10:03 AM, 30 Dec
    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, and said she gave the ''inspiration of karmayoga'' to her son.
    10:03 AM, 30 Dec
    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.
    10:03 AM, 30 Dec
    In a tweet, the chief minister said, ''For a son, a mother is the entire world. The death of a mother is an unbearable and irreparable loss for a son. The demise of the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram give the departed pious soul a place at his holy feet. Om Shanti!'' Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Hiraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.
    10:01 AM, 30 Dec
    Apollo Hospitals MD Dr. Sangita Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi. “My condolences to PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother. No pain is greater, No sorrow deeper. In this hour of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with him & his family Om Shanti," she tweeted.
    10:00 AM, 30 Dec
    "Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on Twitter.
    9:52 AM, 30 Dec
    Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    9:52 AM, 30 Dec
    Delhi LG VK Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Saxena, in a tweet, prayed to God to provide strength to the prime minister to bear the loss.
    9:51 AM, 30 Dec
    Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
    9:32 AM, 30 Dec
    Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
    9:27 AM, 30 Dec
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.
    9:11 AM, 30 Dec
    Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
    9:10 AM, 30 Dec
    Congress MP Rahul Gandhi expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi.
    9:10 AM, 30 Dec
    Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses condolences over the demise of PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi.
    9:10 AM, 30 Dec
    Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, brought to a crematorium for last rites in Gandhinagar.
    8:49 AM, 30 Dec
    We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources
    8:49 AM, 30 Dec
    Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    8:45 AM, 30 Dec
    President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    8:33 AM, 30 Dec
    Mortal remains of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi being taken for the last rites.
    8:30 AM, 30 Dec
    PM Narendra Modi carries mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben
    8:20 AM, 30 Dec
    PM reaches Heeraben Modi's residence in Gandhinagar
    8:20 AM, 30 Dec
    Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoles PM Modi's mother's death.
    8:09 AM, 30 Dec
    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    8:08 AM, 30 Dec
    PM Modi’s brother Somabhai Modi and other family members arrive at the residence of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, who passed away at the age of 100.
    8:04 AM, 30 Dec
    Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi
    8:04 AM, 30 Dec
    Democratic Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi
    8:04 AM, 30 Dec
    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel condoled the death of the Prime Minister's mother Heeraben Modi, and said that she was the epitome of simplicity and high values of life.
    8:03 AM, 30 Dec
    PM Modi on his way to Gandhinagar to attend the cremation of Heeraben Modi. She will be cremated at Sector 30 crematorium in Gandhinagar, according to reports.
    8:02 AM, 30 Dec
    Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde condoles PM Modi's mother's demise.
    8:02 AM, 30 Dec
    PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad as his mother's mortal remains are brought home.
