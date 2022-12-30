LIVE: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar

PM Modi in Gujarat as mother passes away: No scheduled programmes cancelled

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.

A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise."

A glorious century rests at God's feet," Modi said in a tweet.

Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

