LIVE: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar
By Anuj Cariappa
New Delhi, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted on Wednesday after her health deteriorated, informed the news of her demise."
A glorious century rests at God's feet," Modi said in a tweet.
Heeraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The prime minister regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben. “Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows. But her goodness, care, wisdom, and love will always be with you,” Thakur said. “May God give the departed soul a place at his holy feet,” the minister said.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, and said she gave the ''inspiration of karmayoga'' to her son.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati also expressed her condolences and tweeted, ''Extremely saddened by the news of the passing away of Mrs. Heeraben, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.'' ''My deepest condolences to his entire family. May nature give him and all his loved ones the strength to bear this loss,'' she said.
Apollo Hospitals MD Dr. Sangita Reddy expressed grief over the demise of Hiraben Modi. “My condolences to PM Shri @narendramodi ji on the sad demise of his mother. No pain is greater, No sorrow deeper. In this hour of grief, my thoughts & prayers are with him & his family Om Shanti," she tweeted.
"Dear Prime Minister @NarendraModi, We all know the emotional bond you had with your beloved mother Hiraba. The grief of losing one's mother is too hard to bear for anyone. I am deeply saddened and no words can describe how sorry I am for your loss. Sending my deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences in this hour of grief. May you find peace & comfort in the memories you shared with your mom," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote on Twitter.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Delhi LG VK Saxena and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday condoled the passing away of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother. Saxena, in a tweet, prayed to God to provide strength to the prime minister to bear the loss.
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Friday condoled the death of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben and said she lived a full life, but one wishes a mother to be around forever. Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
#WATCH | Gujarat: Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi, laid to rest in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.
We thank everyone for their prayers in these tough times. It is our humble request to everyone to keep the departed soul in their thoughts and continue with their pre decided schedule and commitments. That would be a befitting tribute to Hiraba: PM Modi family Sources
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Droupadi Murmu expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condoles PM Modi's mother's death.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital'', the medical bulletin said.
PM Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the hospital to meet his mother. He had remained at the hospital for more than an hour and had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.
'In Maa I have always felt...': PM Modi's tribute to mother Heeraben Modi
शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi
In fond tributes to his mother following her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he always felt in her the presence of a trinity combining an ascetic's journey, a selfless doer and a life committed to values.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh pays condolences
"I am deeply pained by the passing away of Heeraba, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The death of a mother leaves such a void in one's life that is impossible to fill. I express my condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.
PM Modi leaves for Ahmedabad, no programmes cancelled
PM @narendramodi will join today’s scheduled programmes in West Bengal via video conferencing. These programmes include the launch of key connectivity related projects and the meeting of the National Ganga Council. https://t.co/eqOSpQcFZe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad early on Friday morning as his mother Heeraben passed away. However, PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported citing sources. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on PM Modi's calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported.
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी की पूज्य माता जी के निधन पर गहन शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ।
हीरा बा जी का संघर्षपूर्ण व सात्विक जीवन सदैव प्रेरणा है जिनके वात्सल्य व सत्यनिष्ठा से देश को यशस्वी नेतृत्व मिला। माँ का जाना अपूरणीय क्षति है, इस रिक्तता की पूर्ती असंभव है।
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expresses condolences over the demise of Heeraben Modi
