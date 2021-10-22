LIVE: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today.

    On Thursday, India crossed a milestone by administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone and and said that India has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:27 AM, 22 Oct
    The journey from anxiety to assurance has happened and our nation has emerged stronger, thanks to the world's largest vaccination drive, wrote PM Modi.
    8:14 AM, 22 Oct
    Today, when India has achieved a #VaccineCentury. I went to a vaccination centre at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. The vaccine has brought pride and protection in the lives of our citizens, PM Modi said.
    8:14 AM, 22 Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”.
    8:11 AM, 22 Oct
    More than 103.5 crore (1,03,53,51,045) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 10.85 Cr (10,85,69,250) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Ministry for Health also said.
    8:11 AM, 22 Oct
    As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the ministry also said.
    8:07 AM, 22 Oct
    The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Health Ministry said.
    8:07 AM, 22 Oct
    India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat, the PM said.
    8:06 AM, 22 Oct
    Today is a historic day as India has crossed the 100 crore vaccine dose mark. To counter the largest pandemic in 100 years, the country now has a strong protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses. This achievement belongs to India and its citizens, the Prime Minister emphasised.

    X