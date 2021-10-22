For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
LIVE: PM Modi to address nation at 10 am today
India
New Delhi, Oct 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am today.
On Thursday, India crossed a milestone by administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the milestone and and said that India has a protective shield of 100 crore vaccine doses.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Newest First Oldest First
More than 103.5 crore (1,03,53,51,045) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. More than 10.85 Cr (10,85,69,250) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, the Ministry for Health also said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs, the ministry also said.
The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the Health Ministry said.