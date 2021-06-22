YouTube
    Little boy who was scared to jump into a pool is cheered by people: Check what happens next

    Netizens are giving a big thumbs up to a viral video in which a boy can be seen jumping into a pool after being cheered by the people around him.

    In this viral video shared by Good News Correspondent on Twitter, a small boy can be seen standing on the edge of a pool. He is too scared to jump and that it when the people standing there begin to cheer for him and give him a boost.

    Go for it, you can do it, the people scream in a bid to motivate him. The boy finally jumps into the pool, following which all begin to clap.

    Watch how all these strangers cheer on this sweet boy who's afraid to jump in the pool. This is what community looks like, the caption with the 27 second video shared on Twitter read.

    Wouldn't it be amazing if we encouraged people like this every day in our lives. This is the kind of Twitter content I love to see, one user wrote. The kind of love and motivation we need everyday, another said on Twitter.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 9:52 [IST]
