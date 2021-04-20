YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    plasma helpline coronavirus

    Plasma for COVID-19 treatment: Check India-wide helplines

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, India is witnessing a heavy demand for plasma from recovered patients but there is a shortage in hospitals.

    Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

    List of helpline numbers for plasma donation, Check details

    Here is the list of helpline numbers for plasma donation across the country:

    Pan India

    covidplasma.online -provides consolidated information on plasma resources

    https://dhoondh.com

    http://plasmadonor.in/

    http://needplasma.in/

    https://plasmaline.in/

    http://friends2support.org/

    Noida:

    The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number - 8851066433 - to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.

    The district police have also created a Google document form -- https://forms.gle/ho3NJuYCS9ZRPUJA8 -- that could be accessed online by people to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor.

    Pune:

    Vande Mataram plasma donation call centre

    8329767084 / 9168999958

    https://puneplasma.in/

    For more details: https://covidpune.com/plasma

    Mumbai

    Group arranging plasma: Mumbai North Central District Forum - Twitter, Instagram

    Delhi

    DELHI GOVERNMENT HELPLINE: 1031

    WHATSAPP : 8800007722

    ILBS : Institute of Liver & Bilary Sciences - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/

    REQUEST PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/patient.php

    DONATE PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/donar_details.php

    PROJECT STEPONE :

    DIAL 1800111747 , PRESS 2 TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM , SUBMIT TO GET PLASMA

    KAB WELFARE FOUNDATION :

    VIVEK JAIN : +91-9810063261

    Delhi Police Jivendayani: 8800660677

    Hyderabad

    Hyderabad Plasma Assistance Number : whatsapp : 9490616555

    Cyberabad police: 9490617440 or Donateplasma.scsc.in

    Group arranging plasma: https://twitter.com/JetpanjaV/status/1383267561786073088

    Hyderabad blood donors

    https://www.facebook.com/hydblooddonors/

    Bengaluru

    Bangalore Medical Services Trust: 8526723404

    HCL Plasma helpline: 7447118949

    Assam

    Plasma Donation : 104

    Uttar Pradesh

    PLASMA BANK : KGMU ( King George's Medical University )

    Whatsapp helpline number ( for donations ) : 9415761773

    Punjab

    PUNJAB PLASMA BLOOD BANK : Patiala Government Medical College and Hospital / AND / Amritsar GMCH

    Andhra Pradesh

    Plasmaap.com - Official plasma portal by Government of Andhra Pradesh

    Kashmir

    Plasma Kashmir - https://plasmakashmir.com/

    whatsapp / call : +91-84940 23439, 96226 67471, 70063 49312

    b) https://www.covidjk.com/plasma

    Telangana

    https://telanganaplasmadonors.com/

    http://donateplasma.scsc.in/ ( Cyberabad ) - +91-9490617440

    http://donateplasma.hcsc.in/ ( Hyderabad ) - +91-9490616780

    http://giftingalife.com/

    https://www.plasmaforyou.org/

    OTHER WEBSITES :

    1. http://bloodhelpers.com/

    2. http://plasmadonor.in/

    3. https://needplasma.in/ - SEND Hi at 9311442588 ( whatsapp )

    4. https://plasmaline.in/

    5. https://elister.in/blood

    6. Anika Foundation : whatsapp : +91-9004848600

    7. http://covidplasma.online/

    8. https://pintnetwork.com/

    9. http://givered.in/ Share at : +91-7330939393 on WhatsApp

    10. https://jivin.in/

    11. https://plasmayoddha.in/

    12. NDTV PLASMA DONATION INITATIVE :

    WHATSAPP : 9910668811 EMAIL : donors@ndtv.com

    13. PANTHAK SAANJH INITATIVE : SUNNY KHERA : 9999992492

    GURBRINDER SINGH : 9958525752

    14 : Telegram Group for Plasma Search ( Not verified ) : https://t.me/joinchat/LxnFV0zTI8aUkL5Hsk4nbg

    15. FACEBOOK GROUP

    https://www.facebook.com/groups/556579325240584

    TWEET :

    @BloodDonorsIn @TeamSOSIndia @theniteshsingh @CovidPlasmaIn @KABWelfare @indianhelplines

    MORE plasma NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X