Plasma for COVID-19 treatment: Check India-wide helplines

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 20: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, India is witnessing a heavy demand for plasma from recovered patients but there is a shortage in hospitals.

Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.

Here is the list of helpline numbers for plasma donation across the country:

Pan India

covidplasma.online -provides consolidated information on plasma resources

https://dhoondh.com

http://plasmadonor.in/

http://needplasma.in/

https://plasmaline.in/

http://friends2support.org/

Noida:

The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number - 8851066433 - to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.

The district police have also created a Google document form -- https://forms.gle/ho3NJuYCS9ZRPUJA8 -- that could be accessed online by people to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor.

Pune:

Vande Mataram plasma donation call centre

8329767084 / 9168999958

https://puneplasma.in/

For more details: https://covidpune.com/plasma

Mumbai

Group arranging plasma: Mumbai North Central District Forum - Twitter, Instagram

Delhi

DELHI GOVERNMENT HELPLINE: 1031

WHATSAPP : 8800007722

ILBS : Institute of Liver & Bilary Sciences - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/

REQUEST PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/patient.php

DONATE PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/donar_details.php

PROJECT STEPONE :

DIAL 1800111747 , PRESS 2 TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM , SUBMIT TO GET PLASMA

KAB WELFARE FOUNDATION :

VIVEK JAIN : +91-9810063261

Delhi Police Jivendayani: 8800660677

Hyderabad

Hyderabad Plasma Assistance Number : whatsapp : 9490616555

Cyberabad police: 9490617440 or Donateplasma.scsc.in

Group arranging plasma: https://twitter.com/JetpanjaV/status/1383267561786073088

Hyderabad blood donors

https://www.facebook.com/hydblooddonors/

Bengaluru

Bangalore Medical Services Trust: 8526723404

HCL Plasma helpline: 7447118949

Assam

Plasma Donation : 104

Uttar Pradesh

PLASMA BANK : KGMU ( King George's Medical University )

Whatsapp helpline number ( for donations ) : 9415761773

Punjab

PUNJAB PLASMA BLOOD BANK : Patiala Government Medical College and Hospital / AND / Amritsar GMCH

Andhra Pradesh

Plasmaap.com - Official plasma portal by Government of Andhra Pradesh

Kashmir

Plasma Kashmir - https://plasmakashmir.com/

whatsapp / call : +91-84940 23439, 96226 67471, 70063 49312

b) https://www.covidjk.com/plasma

Telangana

https://telanganaplasmadonors.com/

http://donateplasma.scsc.in/ ( Cyberabad ) - +91-9490617440

http://donateplasma.hcsc.in/ ( Hyderabad ) - +91-9490616780

http://giftingalife.com/

https://www.plasmaforyou.org/

OTHER WEBSITES :

1. http://bloodhelpers.com/

2. http://plasmadonor.in/

3. https://needplasma.in/ - SEND Hi at 9311442588 ( whatsapp )

4. https://plasmaline.in/

5. https://elister.in/blood

6. Anika Foundation : whatsapp : +91-9004848600

7. http://covidplasma.online/

8. https://pintnetwork.com/

9. http://givered.in/ Share at : +91-7330939393 on WhatsApp

10. https://jivin.in/

11. https://plasmayoddha.in/

12. NDTV PLASMA DONATION INITATIVE :

WHATSAPP : 9910668811 EMAIL : donors@ndtv.com

13. PANTHAK SAANJH INITATIVE : SUNNY KHERA : 9999992492

GURBRINDER SINGH : 9958525752

14 : Telegram Group for Plasma Search ( Not verified ) : https://t.me/joinchat/LxnFV0zTI8aUkL5Hsk4nbg

15. FACEBOOK GROUP

https://www.facebook.com/groups/556579325240584

TWEET :

@BloodDonorsIn @TeamSOSIndia @theniteshsingh @CovidPlasmaIn @KABWelfare @indianhelplines