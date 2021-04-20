Plasma for COVID-19 treatment: Check India-wide helplines
New Delhi, Apr 20: Amid the worsening COVID-19 situation, India is witnessing a heavy demand for plasma from recovered patients but there is a shortage in hospitals.
Plasma therapy involves taking antibodies from the blood of a person who has recovered from COVID-19 and transfusing those into a coronavirus-infected patient to help kick-start the immune system to fight the infection.
Here is the list of helpline numbers for plasma donation across the country:
Pan India
covidplasma.online -provides consolidated information on plasma resources
https://dhoondh.com
http://plasmadonor.in/
http://needplasma.in/
https://plasmaline.in/
http://friends2support.org/
Noida:
The police commissionerate has launched a helpline number - 8851066433 - to connect people in need of plasma with donors, the officials said.
The district police have also created a Google document form -- https://forms.gle/ho3NJuYCS9ZRPUJA8 -- that could be accessed online by people to provide information of the patient for finding a plasma donor.
Pune:
Vande Mataram plasma donation call centre
8329767084 / 9168999958
https://puneplasma.in/
For more details: https://covidpune.com/plasma
Mumbai
Group arranging plasma: Mumbai North Central District Forum - Twitter, Instagram
Delhi
DELHI GOVERNMENT HELPLINE: 1031
WHATSAPP : 8800007722
ILBS : Institute of Liver & Bilary Sciences - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/
REQUEST PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/patient.php
DONATE PLASMA - https://www.ilbs.in/plasma/donar_details.php
PROJECT STEPONE :
DIAL 1800111747 , PRESS 2 TO DOWNLOAD THE FORM , SUBMIT TO GET PLASMA
KAB WELFARE FOUNDATION :
VIVEK JAIN : +91-9810063261
Delhi Police Jivendayani: 8800660677
Hyderabad
Hyderabad Plasma Assistance Number : whatsapp : 9490616555
Cyberabad police: 9490617440 or Donateplasma.scsc.in
Group arranging plasma: https://twitter.com/JetpanjaV/status/1383267561786073088
Hyderabad blood donors
https://www.facebook.com/hydblooddonors/
Bengaluru
Bangalore Medical Services Trust: 8526723404
HCL Plasma helpline: 7447118949
Assam
Plasma Donation : 104
Uttar Pradesh
PLASMA BANK : KGMU ( King George's Medical University )
Whatsapp helpline number ( for donations ) : 9415761773
Punjab
PUNJAB PLASMA BLOOD BANK : Patiala Government Medical College and Hospital / AND / Amritsar GMCH
Andhra Pradesh
Plasmaap.com - Official plasma portal by Government of Andhra Pradesh
Kashmir
Plasma Kashmir - https://plasmakashmir.com/
whatsapp / call : +91-84940 23439, 96226 67471, 70063 49312
b) https://www.covidjk.com/plasma
Telangana
https://telanganaplasmadonors.com/
http://donateplasma.scsc.in/ ( Cyberabad ) - +91-9490617440
http://donateplasma.hcsc.in/ ( Hyderabad ) - +91-9490616780
http://giftingalife.com/
https://www.plasmaforyou.org/
OTHER WEBSITES :
1. http://bloodhelpers.com/
2. http://plasmadonor.in/
3. https://needplasma.in/ - SEND Hi at 9311442588 ( whatsapp )
4. https://plasmaline.in/
5. https://elister.in/blood
6. Anika Foundation : whatsapp : +91-9004848600
7. http://covidplasma.online/
8. https://pintnetwork.com/
9. http://givered.in/ Share at : +91-7330939393 on WhatsApp
10. https://jivin.in/
11. https://plasmayoddha.in/
12. NDTV PLASMA DONATION INITATIVE :
WHATSAPP : 9910668811 EMAIL : donors@ndtv.com
13. PANTHAK SAANJH INITATIVE : SUNNY KHERA : 9999992492
GURBRINDER SINGH : 9958525752
14 : Telegram Group for Plasma Search ( Not verified ) : https://t.me/joinchat/LxnFV0zTI8aUkL5Hsk4nbg
15. FACEBOOK GROUP
https://www.facebook.com/groups/556579325240584
TWEET :
@BloodDonorsIn @TeamSOSIndia @theniteshsingh @CovidPlasmaIn @KABWelfare @indianhelplines