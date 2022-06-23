YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 23: In the month of July, banks across the country will remain shut for only a few days and they will remain open for the most number of the days.

    List of bank holidays in July 2022
    Representational image: A deserted branch of the Punjab National Bank during 'Bharat Bandh'.

    In July 2022, there are seven weekend holidays (Saturday and Sunday) and a few Holidays Under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

    The RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

    The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state. For instance, July 1 is a holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.

    Check out the list of holidays in July 2022:

    July 1: Holiday in Bhubaneswar and Imphal on the occasion of Kang and Ratha Yatra, respectively.

    July 3: Sunday

    July 7: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Kharchi Puja.

    July 9: Bakrid holiday in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram and banks across the country as it is the second Saturday.

    July 10: Sunday

    July 11: Holiday in Srinagar and Jammu on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha

    July 13: Holiday in Gangtok on the occasion of Bhanu Jayanti.

    July 14: Holiday in Shillong on the occasion of Behdienkhlam.

    July 16: Holiday in Dehradun on the occasion of Harela.

    July 17: Sunday

    July 23: Fourth Saturday

    July 24: Sunday

    July 26: Holiday in Agartala on the occasion of Ker Puja.

    July 31: Sunday

