YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 16: Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

    From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India
    Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar

    He has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. He is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of the country.

    Here is the list of 25 Chief Election Commissioners of the country:

    Chief Election Commissioner of India Tenure
    S.No. Name From To

    1

    Sukumar Sen

    21 March 1950

    19 December 1958

    2

    K. V. K. Sundaram

    20 December 1958

    30 September 1967

    3

    S. P. Sen Verma

    1 October 1967

    30 September 1972

    4

    Dr. Nagendra Singh

    1 October 1972

    6 February 1973

    5

    T. Swaminathan

    7 February 1973

    17 June 1977

    6

    S. L. Shakdhar

    18 June 1977

    17 June 1982

    7

    R. K. Trivedi

    18 June 1982

    31 December 1985

    8

    R. V. S. Peri Sastri

    1 January 1986

    25 November 1990

    9

    V. S. Ramadevi

    26 November 1990

    11 December 1990

    10

    T. N. Seshan

    12 December 1990

    11 December 1996

    11.

    M. S. Gill

    12 December 1996

    13 June 2001

    12

    J. M. Lyngdoh

    14 June 2001

    7 February 2004

    13

    T. S. Krishnamurthy

    8 February 2004

    15 May 2005

    14

    B. B. Tandon

    16 May 2005

    29 June 2006

    15

    N. Gopalaswami

    30 June 2006

    20 April 2009

    16

    Navin Chawla

    21 April 2009

    29 July 2010

    17

    S. Y. Quraishi

    30 July 2010

    10 June 2012

    18

    V. S. Sampath

    11 June 2012

    15 January 2015

    19

    H. S. Brahma

    16 January 2015

    18 April 2015

    20

    Dr. Nasim Zaidi

    19 April 2015

    5 July 2017

    21

    Achal Kumar Jyoti

    6 July 2017

    22 January 2018

    22

    Om Prakash Rawat

    23 January 2018

    1 December 2018

    23

    Sunil Arora

    2 December 2018

    12 April 2021

    24

    Sushil Chandra

    13 April 2021

    14 May 2022
    25 Rajiv Kumar 15 May 2022 Incumbent

    Comments

    More CHIEF ELECTION COMMISSIONER News  

    Read more about:

    chief election commissioner election commission of india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X