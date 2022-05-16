EC to take call on by-polls on September 29

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 16: Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.

He has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. He is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of the country.

Here is the list of 25 Chief Election Commissioners of the country:

Chief Election Commissioner of India Tenure S.No. Name From To 1 Sukumar Sen 21 March 1950 19 December 1958 2 K. V. K. Sundaram 20 December 1958 30 September 1967 3 S. P. Sen Verma 1 October 1967 30 September 1972 4 Dr. Nagendra Singh 1 October 1972 6 February 1973 5 T. Swaminathan 7 February 1973 17 June 1977 6 S. L. Shakdhar 18 June 1977 17 June 1982 7 R. K. Trivedi 18 June 1982 31 December 1985 8 R. V. S. Peri Sastri 1 January 1986 25 November 1990 9 V. S. Ramadevi 26 November 1990 11 December 1990 10 T. N. Seshan 12 December 1990 11 December 1996 11. M. S. Gill 12 December 1996 13 June 2001 12 J. M. Lyngdoh 14 June 2001 7 February 2004 13 T. S. Krishnamurthy 8 February 2004 15 May 2005 14 B. B. Tandon 16 May 2005 29 June 2006 15 N. Gopalaswami 30 June 2006 20 April 2009 16 Navin Chawla 21 April 2009 29 July 2010 17 S. Y. Quraishi 30 July 2010 10 June 2012 18 V. S. Sampath 11 June 2012 15 January 2015 19 H. S. Brahma 16 January 2015 18 April 2015 20 Dr. Nasim Zaidi 19 April 2015 5 July 2017 21 Achal Kumar Jyoti 6 July 2017 22 January 2018 22 Om Prakash Rawat 23 January 2018 1 December 2018 23 Sunil Arora 2 December 2018 12 April 2021 24 Sushil Chandra 13 April 2021 14 May 2022 25 Rajiv Kumar 15 May 2022 Incumbent