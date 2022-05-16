From Sukumar Sen To Rajiv Kumar, here is the list of Chief Election Commissioners of India
New Delhi, May 16: Rajiv Kumar, the senior-most member of the Election Commission, on Sunday took charge as Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India.
He has been serving in ECI as Election Commissioner since September 1, 2020. He is the 25th Chief Election Commissioner of the country.
Here is the list of 25 Chief Election Commissioners of the country:
|Chief Election Commissioner of India
|Tenure
|S.No.
|Name
|From
|To
|
1
|
Sukumar Sen
|
21 March 1950
|
19 December 1958
|
2
|
K. V. K. Sundaram
|
20 December 1958
|
30 September 1967
|
3
|
S. P. Sen Verma
|
1 October 1967
|
30 September 1972
|
4
|
Dr. Nagendra Singh
|
1 October 1972
|
6 February 1973
|
5
|
T. Swaminathan
|
7 February 1973
|
17 June 1977
|
6
|
S. L. Shakdhar
|
18 June 1977
|
17 June 1982
|
7
|
R. K. Trivedi
|
18 June 1982
|
31 December 1985
|
8
|
R. V. S. Peri Sastri
|
1 January 1986
|
25 November 1990
|
9
|
V. S. Ramadevi
|
26 November 1990
|
11 December 1990
|
10
|
T. N. Seshan
|
12 December 1990
|
11 December 1996
|
11.
|
M. S. Gill
|
12 December 1996
|
13 June 2001
|
12
|
J. M. Lyngdoh
|
14 June 2001
|
7 February 2004
|
13
|
T. S. Krishnamurthy
|
8 February 2004
|
15 May 2005
|
14
|
B. B. Tandon
|
16 May 2005
|
29 June 2006
|
15
|
N. Gopalaswami
|
30 June 2006
|
20 April 2009
|
16
|
Navin Chawla
|
21 April 2009
|
29 July 2010
|
17
|
S. Y. Quraishi
|
30 July 2010
|
10 June 2012
|
18
|
V. S. Sampath
|
11 June 2012
|
15 January 2015
|
19
|
H. S. Brahma
|
16 January 2015
|
18 April 2015
|
20
|
Dr. Nasim Zaidi
|
19 April 2015
|
5 July 2017
|
21
|
Achal Kumar Jyoti
|
6 July 2017
|
22 January 2018
|
22
|
Om Prakash Rawat
|
23 January 2018
|
1 December 2018
|
23
|
Sunil Arora
|
2 December 2018
|
12 April 2021
|
24
|
Sushil Chandra
|
13 April 2021
|
14 May 2022
|25
|Rajiv Kumar
|15 May 2022
|Incumbent