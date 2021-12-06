Hurdles cleared for AK 203 rifles deal with Russia; likely to be sealed next month during Putin's visit

India, Russia, China call for formation of truly inclusive government in Afghanistan

List of 28 agreements/MoUs signed during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 6: India and Russia on Monday vowed to deepen collaboration in the space sector, including in the human spaceflight programme, and signed an agreement for cooperation in the building as well as operation of launch vehicles. The pact was signed during the India-Russia summit held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin

A joint statement issued after the summit said the two countries welcomed the enhanced cooperation between the Russian State Space Corporation 'Roscosmos' and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) including in the human spaceflight programmes and satellite navigation. During the summit, the two countries inked 28 pacts.

List of Agreements/MoUs signed during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit New Delhi, December 6, 2021

1. Roadmap for Science, Technology & Innovation Cooperation between the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Science & Technology of the Government of the Republic of India.

2. Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of Intellectual Property between the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of the Republic of India and the Federal Service for Intellectual Property, Russian Federation.

3. Agreement on Program of the Military-Technical Cooperation from 2021-2031 (This 20 year Defence Cooperation Program outlines the ongoing defence cooperation and future possible cooperation between the two countries. Such agreements are being signed since 1994).

4. MoU between Joint Stock Company Rosgeologia, (ROSGEO) A legal entity incorporated under the laws of the Russian federation and Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines, Government of the Republic of India on Cooperation in the field of Geoscience [seeks cooperation in the field of earth sciences and geological study of subsoil, long-term cooperation in the area of geological onshore and offshore exploration works].

5. PROTOCOL on introduction of amendments to the Merchant Shipping Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation (introduces amendment leading to recognizing the seafarer's identity documents].

6. Cultural Exchange Programme between the Ministry of Culture of the Government of the Republic of India and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation for the Years 2021-2024.

7. PROTOCOL between Department of State Support of the Art and Folk Creativity of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and Indian Council for Cultural Relations under the Ministry of External Affairs of the Republic of India on the organization of culture festivals between the Russian Federation and the Republic of India for the year 2022-2023.

8. Agreement between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Russian Federation on Technology Protection due to Cooperation in the Field of Research and Use of Outer Space for Peaceful Purposes and building and operation of Launch Vehicles and Ground-based Space Infrastructure.

9. PROTOCOL between Government of the Russian Federation and Government of the Republic of India on allotment of land plots for allocation of Consular offices of the Republic of India in the Russian Federation and terms of housing the Consulate General of the Republic of India in the city of Vladivostok.

Commercial and other Agreements/MoUs

10. MoU between Opto-electronics Factory, Dehradun and JSC Rosoboronexport.

11. Cooperation Agreement between Reserve Bank of India and the Bank of Russia in the field of responding to cyber attacks.

12. MoU on Cooperation between ICAI (The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) and 1PAR (The Institute of Professional Accountants of Russia) [seeks to establish collaboration through joint research, quality support, capability and capacity building.]

13. MoU for Cooperation in the Power sector between the NTPC Ltd., Government of India Enterprise and Inter Rao- Export LLC, Russia (seeks to jointly provide services for Capability building exports in the power sector, outside their respective countries of origin]

14. Memorandum of Cooperation between SAIL and Russian Company SSC FSUE 1,1drun1 iw. I. P. Bardin [seeks to join efforts in carrying out research, technological and strategic work in the field of metallurgical technologies].

15. Memorandum of Cooperation between JSPL (Jindal Steel and Power LigtiArt) j224, Russian Company SSC FSUE Isigidigratt iza. I. P. Bardin (seeks to join efforts in carrying out research, technological and strategic work in the field of metallurgical technologies]

16. MoU between JSW Steel Limited and Russian Company SSC FSUE TsNILchermet im. I. P. Bardin {seeks to join efforts in carrying out research, technological and strategic work in the field of metallurgical technologies].

17. Statement of Intent of Collaboration between IOCL and SIBUR (seeks to consider possibility to explore the feasibility of setting up a Dual Feed Cracker Unit (DFCTJ) along with downstream units at Paradip, Odisha]

18 MoU Between National Sports University, Imphal and Russian International Olympic University (RIOU), Russia.

19. MoU between Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata (India) and A.V. Zhirmunsky National Scientific Centre of Marine Biology of the Far Eastern Branch of Russian Academy of Sciences (NSCMB FEB RAS) (Russian Federation) (seeks to establish Centre for Excellence in Blue Economy for collaborative exchanges].

20 MoU between Lovely Professional University, Phagwara, India and Southern Federal University, Russia (seeks to collaborate on academic and research activities, exchange of academic information, Student & faculty exchange etc).

21 Agreement for Academic Collaboration between University of Delhi and SAW= la University, Moscow (seeks to promote capacity building and expertise in scientific areas and is aimed at developing programs and exchanges for national technological development].

22 Agreement between Federal State Autonomous Educational Institution of Higher Education LM Sechenoy First Moscow State Medical University of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation (Sechenov University) and University of Delhi (seeks to promote cooperation in life sciences in the fields of Nano-medicine, Regenerative Medicine, Molecular Medicine, Rio-medical Science, Translational Medicine, Pre-clinical and Clinical Research, New Drug Discovery, Industrial Technologies and Entrepreneurship.)

23 MoU between Uttar Pradesh FICCI and BCCI, Russia (seeks to establish links, exchange experience in international cooperation, small and medium businesses]

24 MoU on manpower supplies between Magic Billion and Volshebny Milliard.

25 Statement of Intent of Collaboration between IOCL and Gazpromneft for VGO Hydrocracking Technology, Catalytic lag-dewaxing for lobs and catalyst regeneration for fixed bed catalyst.

26 MoU between Rosneft and OVL led Indian Consortium on Training Cooperation (seeks to provide education and training programs in oil and gas sector)

27 Mou between Indian Trade Promotion Organisation and Boacongrsas Foundation for bilateral Trade Cooperation

28 Crude Oil Supply agreement between Rosneft and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (seeks to renew the previous contract between game and IOCL).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 6, 2021, 23:55 [IST]