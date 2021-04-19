Liquor first: Long queues outside liquor shops in Delhi CM Kejriwal announces lockdown

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 19: Long queues of tipplers were seen outside liquoir shops in Delhi just minutes after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced six-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday, CM Arvind Kejriwal imposed a complete lockdown in Delhi from Monday night amid worsening COVID-19 situation. The restrictions will remain in place till next Monday morning (April 26). Kejriwal made the announcement during a televised address in which he said the fourth wave of the pandemic in Delhi has brought healthcare services to the brink of collapse.

Covid-19: Mamata seeks PM Modi's help for additional vaccines, medicine

"In order to prevent a total collapse, L-G Anil Baijal and I took this decision. And in this duration, essential services will be allowed and more beds will also be set up," the Chief Minister said.

"I won't say our health system has collapsed but it is at an alarming stage due to the resurgence," Kejriwal further said, adding the overall situation in the city was critical.

Maximum temperature likely to be 37 Deg C in Delhi on Monday: MeT

During the last year's complete lockdown, liquor shops were closed in the entire country for around 8-12 weeks. Later, liquor shops were allowed to operate with some restrictions.

According to reports, of the 863 liquor shops in Delhi, around 475 are run by four government corporations -- the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store. The remaining shops are owned by private individuals.