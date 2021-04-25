Liquid oxygen can't be used for non-medical purposes: Centre tells states

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Centre on Sunday restricted the use of liquid oxygen for non-medical purposes with immediate effect and asked manufacturing units to maximise its production and make it available to the government for medical use.

The order by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla came amid a scarcity of medical oxygen in many parts of the country, particularly in Delhi, that have been hit by a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

After reviewing the oxygen supply situation, the government decided that no exception will be allowed to any industry on the use of liquid oxygen, modifying its earlier order that exempted a few select industries.

Covid Diet: Here's what you should eat while recovering from coronavirus

Exercising the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, the union home secretary directed the state and union territory governments to ensure that "use of liquid oxygen is not allowed for any non-medical purpose and all manufacturing units may maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government for use for medical purposes only, with immediate effect and until further orders."

Further, Bhalla directed that all stocks of liquid oxygen should also be made available to the government for use for medical purposes and no exception is allowed to any industry with regard to use of liquid oxygen.

The home secretary referred to various measures taken so far to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country.

He said it was considered necessary to restrict industrial usage of oxygen for ensuring availability of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for management of COVID-19 patients and necessary order in this regard was issued on April 22 to restrict the use of industrial oxygen.

The central government has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stock, will be allowed for medical purposes only, and that all manufacturing units may be allowed to maximise their production of liquid oxygen, and make it available to the government, for use for medical purposes only, the order said.