Link PAN with Aadhaar by this date, if not your PAN could become inoperative

New Delhi, June 14: Your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card will become inoperative if you fail to link it with your AADHAAR card before July 1. June 30, 2021 is the last date to link your PAN card and AADHAAR card till further notice.

The deadline for linking PAN and Aadhaar was originally set for March 31, 2021, the end of the current financial year. However, later it was extended for a month. If PAN card and AADHAAR card are not linked by the deadline, the PAN will be invalid.

Aadhaar is a verifiable 12-digit identification number issued by UIDAI to the resident of India for free of cost and PAN is a 10-digit alphanumeric number assigned by the IT Department to a person, firm, or entity.

Aadhaar-PAN linking deadline extended till June 30

According to the amendments to the Finance Bill, a taxpayers will be required to link their PAN cards with Aadhaar numbers. if failed, they may be liable to pay a late fee of up to Rs 1,000 if their PAN is not connected to Aadhaar.

Further, as per rules, any person who quotes a cancelled or inoperative PAN is liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 10,000 under section 272B of the Income Tax Act.

Why you should link PAN and Aadhaar?

If your PAN card is declared, you will not be able to file income tax returns, perform financial transactions that include a PAN, or receive government benefits such as pensions, scholarships, and LPG subsidy if this occurs.

In recent days, the Centre has made Aadhaar mandatory to a growing list of subsidies and schemes.

How to link PAN with Aadhaar online?

Go to Income Tax e-filing portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on Link Aadhaar' section on the left side of the portal

Enter PAN number, Aadhaar number, name and the CAPTCHA.

Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' button.

After verification, a pop-up message will inform you that your Aadhaar has been successfully linked to your PAN.

How to link Aadhaar card to PAN card via SMS

To link your PAN with Aadhaar, type UIDPAN (12-digit Aadhaar number) (10-digit PAN number) and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Story first published: Monday, June 14, 2021, 10:02 [IST]