Like Anil Deshmukh, some people trying to frame me in false case: Nawab Malik

    Mumbai, Nov 27: Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has alleged some people are trying to frame him in a false case, like Anil Deshmukh.

    Nawab Malik

    "It seems like some people want to implicate me in a false case like Anil Deshmukh. I will complain to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Home Minister Amit Shah and demand an investigation. I have solid evidence how some people are trying to implicate me (in a false case)," Malik told news agency ANI.

    Malik has been alleging that Sameer Wankhede, though born a Muslim, had secured a central government job claiming to be from the SC category. But Wankhede has denied the allegations levelled against him.

    He has been fiercely attacking Wankhede after the Narcotics Control Bureau's raid on a cruise party last month following which around 20 people, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, were arrested. Aryan Khan and some other accused were later released on bail.

    The minister said that since October 6, he has been ''exposing'' Wankhede regarding how he had ''kidnapped'' Aryan Khan for ransom and fixed a deal of Rs 25 crore and settled for Rs 18 crore, had made changes in his birth and school leaving certificates, got permit license despite being a minor.

    He said that if anybody undergoes a religious conversion, it should be published in a gazette, which was not done in this case.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 11:39 [IST]
