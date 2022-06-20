Light rain with thunderstorm, gusty winds likely in Delhi today

Delhi-NCR get relief from sweltering heat with overnight rain; more showers to follow | Videos

New Delhi, Jun 20: Light to moderate rain and thundershowers with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely in Delhi during the day, said India Meteorological Department.

Delhi recorded 1 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The national capital has gauged 23.8 mm of rainfall against a normal of 31.1 mm since 1 June, when the monsoon season starts in the country, said an IMD official.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature in the city on 19 June was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below average for this time of the season.

The relative humidity oscillated between 96 per cent and 65 per cent.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy skies on Monday with light to moderate rain/ thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds of around 30-40 kmph speed.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature to be around 24 degrees on Monday.

The weather is likely to become clear after 22 June with commencing of dry westerly winds, it said, but a steep rise in temperature is not predicted, it added.

G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather said a cyclonic circulation is going to come up over parts of West Bengal, north Odisha, and adjoining Bangladesh, changing the wind pattern in the Indo-Gangetic plains.