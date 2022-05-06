Light rain in parts of Delhi, more to follow: IMD

Why cyclones are less common during main monsoon months like July and August?

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 06: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) official said that some parts of Delhi witnessed light rain on Friday, leading to a surge in humidity. Isolated pockets reported drizzling with strong winds.

The city has witnessed 'very light' to 'light' rain due to local development. The winds from Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal have led to some moisture incursion which in turn led to cloud formation hence the rain," IMD scientist Charan Singh said.

More rain is likely in some areas of the city.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kmph would occur over few places of North Delhi, North-East Delhi (Burari), Model Town, Karawal Nagar, Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chattarpur, IGNOU, Ayanagar, Deramandi in South Delhi and NCR, including Kotputli, Alwar, Palwal, Hodal, Gurugram and Faridabad during the next two hours," the weather department stated in the afternoon.

In the morning, the department had predicted partly clouded sky in the capital with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 39 degrees celsius.

No heatwave conditions have been predicted for the next three days, IMD official added.

Story first published: Friday, May 6, 2022, 22:06 [IST]