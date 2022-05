Relief for Delhiites, no heatwave for next 4 days in Delhi: IMD

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 20: A light bout of rain and windy conditions Friday provided much-needed respite from the scorching dry heat in the national capital. The weatherman said a number of areas in the city recorded light rainfall accompanied by cool breeze.

The city has been witnessing temperatures soaring to mid-40s over the last few days.

Story first published: Friday, May 20, 2022, 20:11 [IST]