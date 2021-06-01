Light rain, drizzle likely over isolated areas in Delhi

Mamata arrives 30 minutes late for Cyclone Yaas review meet with PM Modi, leaves after handing over documents

New Delhi, June 01: Delhi is expected to witness light intensity rain, drizzle over and adjoining areas of isolated places on Tuesday.

Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next 2 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

In its weather bulletin on Monday, the IMD had said that Delhi is likely to witness rains and thunderstorm over the next three days.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, on Monday after a sudden change in the weather on Sunday evening as a dust storm hit parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity was 32 per cent at 5.30 pm.

Despite the forecast for rain, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius over the next three days.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 127 at 4.30 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9:33 [IST]