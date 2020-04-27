Lift lockdown, let economic activity be restricted within states: CMs at meeting with PM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 27: Most Chief Ministers were of the view that the economy must be revived and the lockdown should be lifted. While Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh said that the lockdown must be extended, all other CMs felt that economic activity should start, but restricted only to the states.

The Chief Ministers, during the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were of the view that inter-state travel must not be allowed. However they said that the Centre must take a call on this after consulting with the states.

The Puducherry CM sought the Centre's intervention for providing PPEs and other medical equipment. Apart from financial aid, the CM also sought permission to start industries post the lockdown and also sought grants from the Centre.

Puducherry alsi sought for financial assistance from the Centre. During the meeting of PM Modi with the CMs, the Puducherry CM spoke about the financial trouble in the UT due to the lockdown. The CM has asked for financial aid from the Centre.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand has said that the economy must be revived urgently. Business and trade must start in a phased manner. All necessary precautions must be taken and we should come up with a plan of easing the lives of people by making the situation normal. The revival of the economy is the key in moving forward, the CM also said.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh said that the state is in a position to start economic activities. The lockdown however should continue as there are issues with other states. He indicated that while economic activity should open up, inter-state travel should continue to remain barred.

The CM of Himachal Pradesh said that the authorities have reached out to the people at grassroots and aggressive testing has taken place. There are 12 districts in the state which do not have cases. While referring to inter-state travel said that these restrictions should be lifted only after consulting with the other states.

CM of Odisha sought for a national standard operating procedure for the lockdown. This would help in initiating measures to kickstart the economy. We will work together. Niti Aayog should come up with transformative ideas. While the national lockdown should continue, important activities must be allowed. We have to completely stop public gatherings, religious and educational institutions. Economic activities must be restricted within the state only, he also said.

Chief Minister of Bihar said that door to door screening similar to the polio campaign has been taking place. Till now 4 crore people have been screened, he also said.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the Chief Ministers to ensure that the people register on the Aarogya Setu application.