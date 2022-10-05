Life threat to Ambani family in call to Reliance Foundation hospital; Probe on

With drills China preparing for invasion says Taiwan

By OneIndia Staff Writer

Mumbai, Oct 06: A caller threatened to blow up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai and also issued threats to some of the Ambani family members on Wednesday.

The call was received from an unknown landline number of the hospital at 12.57 pm on Wednesday, said the Mumbai police.

The police has registered an FIR at DB Marg Police Station and further investigation is on.

The story will be updated with further details.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, 16:17 [IST]