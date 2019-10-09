  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC refutes rumours of its weak financial position, says policy holders money secure

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 09: Refuting claims of its weak financial position, national insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday assured its millions of policyholders that their money is safe and secure as its "financial health is sound.'

    The clarification came after messages on social media claimed that the Corporation is in heavy losses, raising concerns over the safety of money of tens of millions of policyholders.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "We refute such false rumours and we would like to assure our policyholders about its sound financial health and urges them not to take cognizance of such misleading news," LIC said in a statement.

    The insurer said the news on social media are factually incorrect, uncorroborated and intend to tarnish its image and also create panic in the minds of the policyholders.

    Messages also wrongly speculate about LIC's financial health and attempt to portray the largest life insurer in poor light in the eyes of its stakeholders, it said.

    Fake news: RBI rejects Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Indiabulls Housing merger

    During 2018-19, LIC had declared the highest-ever bonus amounting to Rs 50,000 crore and upwards to its policyholders.

    As of August 31, the insurer's market share, in terms of number of policies is 72.84 percent and in terms of first year premium it is 73.06 percent, the statement said.

    LIC's market share in first year premium has grown from 66.24 percent in March 2019 to 73.06 percent in August 2019, the Corporation said.

    The social media messages came in after media reports said LIC has take a severe beating in his marker play to the tune of tens of thousands of crore in market value as most of the companies it has invested are trading much below its investment value.

    Being the largest financial institution, LIC is also the largest investor in the equities and debt market valued at trillions of rupees.

    More LIC News

    Read more about:

    lic

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue