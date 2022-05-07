YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC IPO to remain open for subscription today and tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 07: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will remain open for subscription on Saturday and Sunday.

    Reserve Bank of India has directed all banks to keep their window open to allow applications for LIC IPO even on Sunday.

    LIC IPO to remain open for subscription today and tomorrow

    It will remain open for investors till May 9. The indicative price range has been set at 902 to 949 rupees per share.

    The government is selling more than 22 crore 13 lakh shares of LIC targeting to raise about 21,000 crore rupees.

    The allotment of shares to the demat account of bidders will happen by May 16. The IPO will list for trading on May 17.

    Comments

    More LIC News  

    Read more about:

    lic initial public offering

    Story first published: Saturday, May 7, 2022, 9:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X