DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India for not reporting incidents of unruly flyers

Air India peegate: ‘Liberals’ use religious identity of accused Mishra to malign Brahmin community

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: For years, the liberal hatred of everything Hindu has been most peculiar. They used manipulation, gaslighting, and deception narrative to keep Brahmins guilt-tripped for no reason.

Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year, became the latest victim of so-called 'secular liberals' attempt to malign Hindu brahmin community.

A case has been filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

Sharma was subsequently arrested and fired from his job. The Air India urination incident is no doubt a heinus act, but taking advantage of incident and using the one-off act to shame the entire Brahmin community is not okay.

Taking to Twitter, Rajdeep Sardesai, a 'journalist' with India Today, posted "So drunk biz man found urinating on Co passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan?".

"Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?", he asked.

So drunk biz man found urinating on Co passenger in flight is one Shekhar Mishra: what if his name was a Khan? Guess who would be doing cartwheels of outrage on prime time and social media? A Mishra or a Khan, law must be same for all as should response. Agree?. #AirIndiaHorror — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 5, 2023

By naming and shaming the accused, Rajdeep Sardesai, linked the Sharma to a particular community, despite knowing that the heinous act was not fuelled by religious or caste hate.

Not to forget, his wife and 'journalist' Sagarika Ghose did not leave the opportunity to malign the Brahmin community.

"So who brings greatest shame to India & becomes epitome of filthy Indian behaviour abroad? Is it Singh, Khan, Verghese, Krishnan, Rosario, Basu, or Mohanty?"," Sagarika Ghose tweeted.

"No, it's Mishraji from the Bimaru Hindi heartland. A cautionary tale for those imposing Hindi belt behaviour codes on all, she added.

On Thursday, Sagarika Ghose accused that the 'system' is protecting the accused by not taking action against him," she claimed.

"The same system that acts double quick to arrest activists dubbed "anti-national" has barely moved to act against "Shekhar Mishra" who exposed himself & urinated on a woman. Where is Shri Mishra? Why no photo yet? Why so much secrecy? Name and shame !AirIndia," she further said.

The same system that acts double quick to arrest activists dubbed “anti national” has barely moved to act against “Shekhar Mishra” who exposed himself & urinated on a woman. Where is Shri Mishra? Why no photo yet? Why so much secrecy? Name and shame !#AirIndia — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) January 5, 2023

Leftist propaganda handle, Drunk Journalist, also linked accused religious identity to deviate from the 'Air India urination story'.

"Shankar Mishra who peed on an elderly woman arrested. I dread to imagine if he had been a Muslim. The entire investigation, debates and attacks would've been on religion. There are scums in every religion but only when the accused is a Muslim, the blame goes to religion," Drunk Journalist tweeted.

Shankar Mishra who peed on a elderly woman arrested.



I dread to imagine if he had been a Muslim. The entire investigation, debates and attacks would've been on the religion.



There are scums in every religion but only when the accused is a Muslim, the blame goes to religion. pic.twitter.com/JMhaOdyM9i — Drunk Journalist (@drunkJournalist) January 7, 2023

Though, there was no religious connection to Mishra's actions, the usual suspects have now stepped up their fight towards demonising Hindus.

However, Vivek Agnihotri has called out a journalist who raised a question whether the media would have reacted the same way if the accused of urinating on a woman in Air India flight was a Muslim.

"The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It's the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect," the Kashmiri Files director tweeted.

The left-liberals are united in their efforts to manoeuvre that the harrowing 'Air India urination story' is a 'usual practice' among the common Brahmins.

If we look at the facts that there has been a surge in anti-Hindu crimes, the actions of left-liberals may as well be a deviation tactic to shield the actual perpetrators.

Notably, despite the 'secular-liberal' media having the dubious distinction of maligning Hindu, the Brahmin community has not tried to shield Shankar Mishra in any way.

In contrary, we have seen the left liberals defending hardened criminals, terrorists and tukde tukde gangs as 'victims of the system' and in an effort to garner sympathy for them in society.