LGBT community wants the next fight to be for the adoption right

New Delhi, Sep 6: After the historical decision of the Supreme Court on Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community started demanding other rights.

LGBT activists are saying that the next fight will be for other rights of LGBT rights and right to adopt children. A homosexual belonging to Rajpipla royal family of Gujarat crown prince Yuvraj Manvendra Singh Gohil is also thinking to adopt a child.

Executive director of Lalit Suri Hospitality Group Keshaw Suri said that the battle was not yet over.

"We will have to bring awakening in the LGBT community. We will have to drive out dogmas from the society and we will have to accept this judgment," said Suri.

He said that bringing Section 377 out of the criminal offense is a big achievement but the fight is still continuing. The number of LGBT couples will increase after this decision of the Supreme Court.

At the moment many such couple wants to adopt a child but this is not possible under the prevailing law. But this issue will be included prominently in the battle further on and change in adoption laws will be demanded.

Gohil is very enthusiastic about the adoption law who said that to further his family lineage he decided to adopt a child. Gohil says that he does not want his family lineage ends with him just because he is a homosexual therefore by adopting a child his family lineage will go on. He said that it took 25 years to win the battle.

"I don't know how long it will take to win the next battle. We will fight for the social right after legal right. I will adopt a child from the family only," said Gohil.

Chairperson of the Naj Foundation Anjali Gopalan said that the Supreme Court opened the door for civil right and it depended on the community that how it fights it battle. She said that now homosexual couple will think of adopting child after marriage but India laws don't allow this.

Anjali said that the SC ruled that the Supreme Court had given right to equality to everyone therefore everyone should get equal right.

Senior advocate Harish Salve said on this issue that the Supreme Court decided that the matter on privacy and individual freedom. It is important for everyone to respect everyone's privacy.