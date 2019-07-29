  • search
    Letter alerting Railway officials in Valley to prepare for emergency situation, revoked, termed fake

    New Delhi, July 29: A letter issued by the office of the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force asking its employees to stock up on ration, drinking water and not to keep their families in Kashmir has been revoked.

    This had only added to further apprehension after the Centre approved the movement of additional troops into the Valley. The Ministry of Railways immediately issued a clarification and said that the officer was not authorised to issue such a letter.

    File photo

    The letter had said that a precautionary security meeting was held on July 27 after inputs said that the situation in the Kashmir Valley was deteriorating. The letter further asked Railway officials to purchase in advance dry ration for at least four months, store drinking water for at least seven days consumption and also keep money for emergency situations.

    Amidst apprehensions after additional troops were to Jammu and Kashmir, top sources say that the decision was taken in view of inputs suggesting major terror strikes.

    During a meeting of the National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval with security forces, he was informed about Pakistan launching major strikes in the Valley. A requisition was made for additional troops in view of the same, the source told OneIndia.

    There is a lot of uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir after the Union Home Minister granted approval for the mobilisation of an additional 100 companies of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

    While senior police officials have described the movement as routine, others felt that it could be part of the plan to abolish Article 35A. The moment the news broke out, people in several areas began buying essential items, expecting that there would be a long shut down.

    Story first published: Monday, July 29, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
