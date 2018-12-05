Home News India Let's see how Sonia, Rahul escape in income tax case, says Modi

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Sumerpur, Dec 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi boasted the extradition of James Christian Michel, the middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam, during an election in Rajasthan's Pali on Wednesday.

PM Modi said, " I spoke to you about the Chopper Scam. I told you about the letters and documents related to Sonia Gandhi. Now we have caught hold of one individual."

Repeating his 'chaiwala' rhetoric, Modi said no one thought that a 'Chai Waala' would bring down four generation strong party. "I have taken them to court and they have had to make bail on cases related to corruption. Yesterday we won in Supreme Court, the court said Indian Govt has the right to re-assess their (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi) income tax returns. Ab dekhta hoon kaise bach ke nikalte ho (I will see how will they escape).

In another rally in Sumerpur, PM Modi said that the Congress party has already accepted the defeat. He said, " They have already started making excuses, they are trying to find any possible logic so the responsibility of defeat does not lie on naamdar's shoulders."

PM Modi once again picked up Rahul Gandhi's goof up to attack him in his election speech. He said, "Congress President does not even know the names of his own party leaders. He did not even know the name of a very popular farmer and jat leader in Congress, late Kumbharam ji. He called him 'Kumbhakaran'. You can imagine what such people will do when in power."

He went on say that Congress which created so many divisions in society in the last 70 years, how can they work in the interest of the people? First, give an account of these 70 years, then ask about 4.5 years from us.

PM while speaking on Robert Vadra's role in land acquisition case in Rajasthan, said. " They knew that the govt of India was bringing huge projects in Barmer, the prices of land were about to rise and the farmers were set to gain from it. So, the relatives of 'naamdar' snatched the land from farmers at throwaway prices."