Let’s give peace a chance: Communities join hands to end communal violence in Bihar

Patna, April 2: As incidents of communal violence have been reported from different parts of the nation in the last few days, people belonging to various communities took part in a peace conference in Gaya, Bihar on Sunday. In Gaya, the land of Lord Buddha, a peace conference, titled-- Sarvdharm Samvad (Dialogue between all religions)--was organised to send the message of peace and harmony among various communities. Most of the communal clashes have been reported from Bihar and neighbouring West Bengal in the last few days.

"People from different communities took part in a peace conference 'Sarvdharm Samvad', organised at Gandhi Maidan in Gaya to send the message of peace and harmony, following incidents of communal violence across #Bihar," tweeted ANI.

Violence rocked Bihar and West Bengal after Ram Navami processions took place in various parts of these states almost 10 days ago. Along with dividing people on the basis of religion, the communal clashes led to the death of three persons in West Bengal. Several people have sustained injuries in communal violence in both the states.

"It is sad that people are fighting over religion. We want unity and peace in the country. The idea of hosting the event is to spread the message of peace and love. We are all Indians and we should live together in peace and harmony. Religions should bring us together and not divide us," said a Jain monk who took part in the peace conference in Gaya.

All the religious leaders at the Gaya event asked people to live in peace and harmony and help the country grow and prosper. Amid tension, as people belonging to all faiths came together to chant "peace and harmony", the Gaya meeting reiterated India's faith in communal harmony and secularism.

