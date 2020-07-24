"Let’s get this guy’s cows back": Sonu Sood after man sells cow for kids' online studies

New Delhi, July 24: After the saddening story of a man in Himachal Pradesh who sold his cow, the only source of income of his family, to buy a smartphone for his children's education went viral, the reel and real life hero Sonu Sood came forward to provide monthly assistance to the family for education of his children.

Bollywood star, Sonu Sood after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, has emerged as the saviour of the poor and selflessly helped thousands of migrant workers and students reach their homes.

After reading about the plight of the man in a news article, Sood offered to help get the cows back and asked for the man's contact details on Twitter.

"Let's get this guy's cows back. Can someone send his details please," he wrote on Twitter.

Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please. https://t.co/zv0Mj8DCh9 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 23, 2020

According to the report, Sood transferred money to the man's account after getting details from the reporter.

Notably, Kuldeep Kumar, sold the only source of his income, cow, to buy a smartphone for his kids. He sold his cow for Rs 6,000 to buy a smartphone for his two children for them to attend online classes.

His daughter Anu and son Vansh are studying in Classes four and two, respectively, in a government school. The family of four lives in a mud house at Gummer village in Kangra district.

"I purchased a smartphone for the children to continue the study. I was feeling bad that I could not afford a device for my children so that they could attend online classes. So I decided to sell one of my cows for Rs 6,000," said Kumar, who earns his livelihood by selling milk and his wife is a daily-wage earner, IANS reported.