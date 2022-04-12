Lesser than afternoon purchase of Europe: Jaishankar on India buying Russian oil

New Delhi, Apr 12: External Affairs Minister, Dr. S Jaishankar said at the 2+2 Dialogue said the Delhi's purchase of Russian oil was much lower than Europe.

"If you're looking at (India's) energy purchases from Russia, I'd suggest your attention should be on Europe. We buy some energy necessary for our energy security. But I suspect, looking at figures, our purchases for the month would be less than what Europe does in an afternoon," Dr. Jaishankar said.

"We're against the conflict, we're up for a dialogue and diplomacy, we're for urgent cessation of violence and we are prepared to contribute in whatever way we can. We have made a number of statements that outline our positions in our parliament and in other forums as US secretary of state Antony Blinken pointed out," Jaishankar who is in the US for the summit said.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 8:17 [IST]