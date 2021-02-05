Numbers on decline: After tigers, is it time for 'save leopard' project in India

From 8,000 in 2014, India's leopard population increased to over 12,000 in 2018: Javadekar

Leopard which killed 3 women in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh shot dead

India

oi-Deepika S

Pithoragarh, Feb 05: A leopard, which had killed three women in Uttarakhand's Devalthal area, has been shot dead by a professional hunter hired by the forest department, an official said on Friday.

The seven-year-old leopard was killed by Nainital-based hunter Harish Dhami on Thursday night, Divisional Forest Officer, Pithoragarh, Vinay Bhargava, said here.

The leopard had killed three women and injured two persons in different villages of the Pithoragarh forest division's Didihat range recently, causing panic among residents who were demanding its elimination, he said.