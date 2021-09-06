Leopard vs cat in Nashik well: See who wins the battle in viral video

Thundershowers likely in central, eastern Maharashtra on Sept 4 and 5: IMD

oi-Prakash KL

Maharashtra, Sep 6: A leopard and a cat came face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik, Maharashtra. The video of the rare encounter has now gone viral on social media sites.

In the clip, the leopard, which recovers after falling into the well, tries to confront the cat, which was initially afraid but stood its ground by balancing on its two legs, leaving the leopard confused.

Interestingly, the leopard kisses the cat's forehead and does not attack.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A leopard and a cat come face-to-face after falling down a well in Nashik



"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division pic.twitter.com/2HAAcEbwjy — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2021

"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," ANI quotes Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division, as saying.

Further, there are reports of the cat playing with the leopard which has not been recorded in the clip.

Videos of clashes between two animals have often caught the attention of the netizens. Recently, a video of two tigers engaged in a fierce fight had gone viral.

The battle was captured by a tourist during his visit to Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve in Karnataka.

