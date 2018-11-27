  • search

Leopard cub found hiding under parked car near court complex in Shimla

By Pti
    Shimla, Nov 27: The residents of Shimla gripped with panic after a leopard cub was spotted near district courts complex at Chakkar on Tuesday morning. The animal was later rescued by forest officials.

    According to eyewitnesses, the cub was hiding under a parked car and the police was informed about it who then called the forests officials.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    "We received the call from police control room located at the Mall Road regarding the presence of a leopard cub at Chakkar," Range Forests officer Himanshu told PTI.

    "The rescue team reached the spot and captured the cub using a net instead of a tranquilizer gun and took it to Tuti Kandi rescue and rehabilitation centre," he added.

    Although, catching hold of the cub was not an easy task for the officials as it kept shifting spots underneath the parked cars, the eyewitnesses said.

    The veterinary doctor will examine the cub at Tuti Kandi and subsequently it will be released in its natural habitat, the official said.

    Prima facie, it seems that the cub was separated from its mother, he added.

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 15:30 [IST]
