The Ghost has 'Boring Story & Screenplay': The 'first review' on net about Nagarjuna-starrer

Legendary Telugu filmmaker-actor K Viswanath is no more

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Feb 03: Legendary Telugu filmmaker and actor K Viswanath passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was hospitalised over age-related illness at a private hospital in Hyderabad, The Times of India reported.

Who is K Viswanath?

Born on 19 February 1930 in Repalle of Guntur district, he began his career in film industry as a sound recordist at Vauhini Studios in Madras. He then worked as an assistant director in the Telugu-Tamil Film 'Pathala Bhairavi' in 1951. Viswanath made his directorial debut with Telugu film 'Aatma Gowravam' for which he won the Nandi Award for Best Feature Film of the year.

It's really a heart breaking sad news & big blow to entire Film fraternity.



RIP Guru Garu #KVishwanath 💔



TELUGU LEGENDARY DIRECTOR 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Er1CWvQdPE — Trends Allu Arjun ™ (@TrendsAlluArjun) February 2, 2023

He then went on to deliver many notable movies such as 'Chelleli Kapuram' (1971), 'Sarada' (1973), 'O Seeta Katha' (1974) and 'Jeevana Jyoti' (1975), 'Siri Siri Muvva' (1976), 'Sankarabharanam', etc.

He also ventured into Bollywood and directed many movies that include 'Sargam' (1979), 'Kaamchor' (1982), 'Shubh Kaamna' (1983), 'Jaag Utha Insan' (1984), 'Sur Sangam' (1985) and 'Sanjog' (1985). Apart from film direction, K Viswanath worked as actor in several films like 'Subha Sankalpam', 'Santosham', 'Athadu', 'Tagore', 'Lakshmi Narasimha', 'Singam 2', etc.

Shocking : Legendary director #KVishwanath garu is no more. 💔



Big lost to Telugu cinema.



May his soul rest in peace. #RIPKVishwanath pic.twitter.com/1j7mX72lAG — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 2, 2023

In his succesful career, he made over 50 movies in different genres and he is credited for making films on the issues of caste, colour, disability, gender discrimination, misogyny, alcoholism and socio-economic challenges through liberal arts medium.

It's very sad to hear about the demise of the great K Viswanath garu. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/EuAShSW6kg — PawanKalyan Fan (@PawanKalyanFan) February 2, 2023

Awards

He bagged five National Film Awards, seven state Nandi Awards, 10 Filmfare Awards South, and a Filmfare Award in Hindi. In 2017, he was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest award in Indian cinema.