Left with COVID-19 vaccine stocks for just 3 to 4 days: Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 08: The vaccine stocks in the capital will last only 3-4 days and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has requested the centre for additional 15 lakh doses.

Addressing the reporters, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said that the vaccination drive is going well in Delhi. We received some vaccines yesterday. We have stock for 4-5 days. We have demanded more and we will get it. We should fight COVID together.Centre alleging that there was less vaccination of healthcare workers in Delhi. We can also say that there was less vaccination at Centre's

hospitals.This is not an issue, the issue is that we have to vaccinate more and more people soon.

"Kejriwal had written to the Centre that Covid-19 vaccination should be opened for all. We have made two more requests that vaccination should be allowed at least for all adults. Secondly, it should be allowed even at camp settings and not only at health care facilities," Jain said.

Over 41,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in Delhi, even as the city recorded 5,506 fresh cases, the sharpest daily spike this year.

Out of these, 33,867 people got their first jab while the second dose was administered to 7,545 people, while 22,951 beneficiaries in the age group of 45-59 received shots, the official said.

Lesser sessions were held as dispensary-based session sites are not functional on Wednesday and Friday, he said.

The third phase of the vaccination drive will span 65 lakh people aged above 45 in the national capital.

In the first phase, starting January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

Jabs were given to people aged 60 and above, and those in the 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities in the second phase.

"In the third phase, people aged 45 and above as on January 1, 2022 are eligible for vaccination, irrespective of their comorbidity status," a senior government officer had earlier said.

Seeking to accelerate the pace of vaccination against COVID-19, authorities on Monday had ordered that one-third of session sites at all Delhi government hospitals will run round-the-clock from Tuesday onwards.

Meanwhile, officials on Wednesday said, COVID-19 vaccination beneficiaries choosing to go for walk-in facility will have to acquire an e-pass to travel during the night curfew hours in Delhi.

People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including Aadhaar and voter cards. The city has seen a surge in case in the last few weeks.